Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

'Lizard King' charged with trafficking Florida turtles

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 20:23
'Lizard King' charged with trafficking Florida turtles

MIAMI (AP) — A convicted wildlife smuggler who still operates as a leading buyer and seller of reptiles has been accused by federal prosecutors of scheming to smuggle illegally harvested Florida turtles to China, Japan and other places.

Michael Van Nostrand, his company, Strictly Reptiles Inc. of Davie, Florida, established network of “collectors" who searched the Florida wilds for certain fresh-water turtle specimens, including the three-stripe mud turtle, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The collectors and Van Nostrand then falsely labeled the turtles as having been bred in captivity, rather than caught in the wild, according to court documents.

Van Nostrand, 54, made his first appearance in federal magistrate court in Miami on Tuesday in the turtle-smuggling case, which was investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He’s charged with conspiring with others to illegally traffic wildlife and faces up to five years in prison a fine of at least $250,000 if convicted. His company faces a fine of at least $500,000.

Florida banned the commercial catch of turtles in 2009. In Asia the turtles are used for meat, as ingredients in traditional medicine and as pets, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Van Nostrand declined comment to the newspaper. The name of a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately known.

Van Nostrand gained notoriety through “The Lizard King," a 2008 bestseller that described a U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent's years-long investigation of his business. He was ultimately sentenced to eight months in prison in 1998 for buying smuggled Argentine boas, tegu lizards and other protected wildlife, and required to pay $250,000 to the World Wildlife Fund.

Updated : 2021-10-06 21:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019