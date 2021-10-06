Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 6, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;85;77;A t-storm around;85;77;S;7;85%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;84;Sunny and very warm;100;84;N;7;44%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;81;56;Sunny and beautiful;83;57;E;4;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;74;66;Mostly sunny, nice;74;63;ENE;8;55%;27%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, mainly early;59;48;Variable cloudiness;61;45;SE;4;87%;4%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;46;41;Inc. clouds;50;37;SE;6;73%;71%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;Mostly sunny, cool;61;47;N;5;27%;23%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, cold;36;20;Clouds and sun, cold;41;26;W;8;71%;37%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;90;66;Cooler but humid;76;67;SSE;9;81%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;Partial sunshine;74;65;E;5;60%;69%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;64;59;A.M. showers, cloudy;60;54;WSW;7;91%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;96;67;Hazy sun;95;65;NW;10;20%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;89;75;Mostly cloudy;90;75;SSW;7;68%;56%;7

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;67;Mostly cloudy;82;67;WSW;6;73%;59%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SSE;6;80%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;69;59;Sunshine and nice;71;59;SE;9;70%;16%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;57;43;Mostly sunny, cool;64;45;S;5;72%;8%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A thunderstorm;64;52;Periods of rain;60;49;ESE;14;72%;86%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;61;45;Some sun;64;49;NE;3;68%;15%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;48;A thunderstorm;68;49;SE;7;64%;63%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;92;69;ENE;8;36%;11%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Rain and drizzle;58;48;NE;7;92%;68%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Mostly cloudy;60;43;E;3;79%;26%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;64;47;Breezy;61;46;ENE;14;66%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;54;49;A little a.m. rain;61;48;ENE;5;71%;71%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Windy this morning;64;41;Sunny, but cool;60;46;ENE;7;52%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;83;66;Clouds and sun;85;67;NE;5;38%;15%;12

Busan, South Korea;Some sun, less humid;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;N;6;65%;4%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, nice;85;67;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;NNE;9;40%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;53;Becoming cloudy;77;56;NNW;13;51%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;69;A stray thunderstorm;85;69;SE;4;60%;57%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A t-storm around;93;80;SSW;8;71%;76%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;65;S;7;83%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;86;80;A t-storm in spots;85;80;SSW;9;80%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;59;45;Variable clouds;59;47;S;5;84%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;89;81;Clouds and sun;88;81;NW;4;78%;17%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunshine;85;61;Hazy and warm;90;70;S;5;48%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;Warm, an a.m. shower;91;72;SE;10;61%;57%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;95;75;W;6;56%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;80;50;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;SW;5;37%;8%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny intervals;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;W;4;75%;65%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;Sunny;91;73;S;5;56%;3%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;58;56;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSW;11;85%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;NNE;6;20%;8%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;74;68;Sunshine and nice;74;67;ENE;15;81%;25%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;93;78;Hot with hazy sun;94;79;NW;8;64%;40%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;86;57;Partly sunny;84;56;NE;8;37%;11%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm around;90;75;E;8;63%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;56;49;Winds subsiding;53;48;SW;17;79%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;WSW;9;81%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;94;82;Very warm and humid;93;79;ENE;12;65%;68%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;87;76;Windy, a p.m. shower;87;75;ENE;19;51%;55%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A t-storm around;90;73;ESE;6;66%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;NNE;8;38%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;66;56;Clouds and sun;69;59;ENE;11;68%;10%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;WNW;7;66%;64%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;96;83;Sunny;93;82;N;10;55%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;N;9;58%;76%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;90;54;Sunny and very warm;87;54;NNE;6;10%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;91;78;Hazy sun;93;78;NW;8;60%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;79;65;A p.m. t-shower;82;65;SSW;5;75%;63%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;104;81;Hazy sun;103;81;NNW;7;17%;3%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;57;35;Mostly sunny;54;35;E;7;49%;7%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;NE;12;65%;71%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;72;Variable clouds;90;74;SSW;5;55%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;81;Showers around;93;81;SSW;5;70%;73%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;77;A t-storm around;88;76;NNW;5;76%;68%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;56;38;A shower or two;57;39;NNE;7;69%;74%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SW;5;77%;56%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;58;Clouds and sunshine;63;58;SSE;9;82%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;82;63;Mostly sunny, warm;85;60;N;6;55%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;63;49;Variable cloudiness;65;56;S;6;80%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;74;60;Patchy morning fog;69;60;S;5;76%;60%;2

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;72;Nice with some sun;81;73;SSE;8;70%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;75;50;Mostly sunny;77;50;W;3;43%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;84;Mostly sunny, nice;89;83;WSW;11;68%;49%;12

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;94;78;A t-storm around;91;78;NNW;4;68%;71%;12

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;E;4;79%;82%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;70;48;Cooler;58;44;NNE;9;55%;31%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;52;Partly sunny;75;50;NNE;7;52%;30%;10

Miami, United States;Humid;88;81;Some sun, a shower;88;80;E;9;72%;67%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;55;37;Mostly sunny;52;31;SE;8;47%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;S;8;66%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy and cooler;60;48;Cool with some sun;56;42;E;9;52%;0%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;69;52;Mostly sunny, mild;69;53;N;0;67%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;54;33;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;SSE;5;67%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;82;A t-storm around;92;81;SE;3;80%;78%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;56;Some sun, pleasant;83;58;ENE;8;44%;31%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;72;62;Partly sunny;74;63;SW;5;68%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;Sunny and beautiful;84;59;WNW;7;39%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;48;27;Rain and snow shower;38;37;WSW;9;82%;78%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;82;65;Mostly sunny, humid;84;71;E;5;62%;10%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little rain;52;45;Variable cloudiness;57;52;S;4;82%;40%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;70;48;Mild with some sun;69;49;N;4;74%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;E;10;71%;65%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;86;76;WNW;5;82%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm around;89;75;E;6;76%;47%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;62;44;Partly sunny;65;46;ENE;3;59%;7%;3

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;64;44;Mainly cloudy;66;54;WSW;9;61%;48%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;SW;6;81%;81%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;A t-storm around;89;77;NE;10;73%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;94;74;A t-storm around;93;73;SSE;6;52%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;58;49;Mostly cloudy;57;48;NNE;5;61%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;73;60;A little a.m. rain;66;54;NNE;5;81%;60%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;71;53;Afternoon showers;69;52;WNW;8;64%;98%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;85;58;Mostly sunny;81;59;SW;5;62%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;A morning shower;84;75;E;8;71%;55%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;46;42;Rain and drizzle;48;45;E;26;65%;94%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;60;45;Periods of sun;56;37;S;10;62%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;74;66;A shower and t-storm;78;67;S;9;75%;92%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;78;Sunny and very warm;101;78;ENE;6;17%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;71;53;A shower;69;53;NNE;8;74%;64%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;55;45;Abundant sunshine;55;47;SSW;8;66%;10%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;67;58;Fog in the morning;66;58;W;12;55%;6%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;83;65;A shower and t-storm;79;65;ENE;6;77%;84%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;87;79;A shower in spots;88;79;ESE;11;75%;74%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;A shower and t-storm;79;64;N;5;88%;82%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;NE;8;29%;28%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Sunny and nice;74;46;SSW;6;39%;67%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;88;75;A shower in spots;90;76;N;9;71%;74%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;56;Mostly sunny, warm;83;53;N;4;53%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;59;48;Partly sunny;56;44;NNE;5;64%;35%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A little rain;70;64;A.M. showers, cloudy;69;63;NW;3;91%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;86;75;Rain and drizzle;86;75;ESE;9;64%;70%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with a shower;93;80;A morning shower;89;80;S;11;67%;82%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;58;46;A couple of showers;53;47;ESE;11;86%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;87;78;A couple of showers;88;78;E;13;75%;84%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;58;46;Variable cloudiness;59;45;SW;5;84%;10%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and delightful;76;56;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;SSE;18;38%;44%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;95;82;Breezy and hotter;95;81;ESE;16;53%;38%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy;58;48;Variable cloudiness;55;49;SSW;12;68%;32%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with hazy sun;63;44;Partly sunny, cool;64;49;SSE;6;39%;34%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A couple of showers;54;48;A little p.m. rain;53;47;E;7;80%;81%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;S;6;27%;15%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;Sunny and nice;84;75;N;9;45%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;58;ENE;4;73%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;76;67;Mostly cloudy;74;71;S;6;77%;33%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;66;59;Rather cloudy;67;60;ENE;8;86%;30%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;Partly sunny;80;68;NE;8;60%;32%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partial sunshine;82;66;Windy with some sun;77;63;WNW;20;50%;28%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;57;27;Cloudy;55;32;N;9;46%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A stray shower;54;46;Becoming cloudy;56;45;E;4;57%;27%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;60;51;Cloudy with showers;55;48;WNW;6;84%;78%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;S;5;63%;57%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, breezy;58;41;Partly sunny;53;33;SE;9;57%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;62;47;Clouds breaking;59;37;ESE;12;60%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;A stray a.m. shower;64;57;A little p.m. rain;62;55;N;13;84%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;W;5;80%;83%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;60;45;Clearing and cool;57;42;NE;3;60%;27%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-06 21:50 GMT+08:00

