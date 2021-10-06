Taiwan thanks US President Biden for repeated shows of support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked United States President Joe Biden Wednesday (Oct. 6) for his repeated actions in support of Taiwan, while also emphasizing the country would continue to beef up its defense.

The U.S. president said on Tuesday (Oct. 5) he had told Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) that he should not be doing anything else but abiding by the "Taiwan agreement," though he did not specify what that accord meant.

The comments came as tensions between Taiwan and China were rising, with the communist country sending a record 56 of its military airplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Monday (Oct. 4) and Taipei’s defense minister saying a full-scale Chinese invasion could occur as early as 2025.

MOFA said Taiwan and the U.S. maintained clear channels of communication to discuss matters such as the diplomatic, military, and economic threats emanating from China, according to a CNA report. On several occasions, President Biden and members of his administration had voiced concern over Beijing’s provocative attitude, MOFA added.

Taiwan was determined to defend its democratic system while deepening cooperation with nations sharing similar values in protecting the international order and the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, according to MOFA.