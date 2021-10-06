Taiwan pleased with positive feedback to CPTPP application

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has received positive feedback from several countries following its Sept. 22 application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said Wednesday (Oct. 6).

One of the elements playing a part in the process has been the fact that China submitted its application slightly earlier, causing fears that once inside, it might try and block Taiwan.

Deng denied Taipei had been too slow, saying that it was China that suddenly accelerated its actions and launched its membership bid on Sept. 16, CNA reported. Because state enterprises still control 52% of China’s gross domestic product (GDP), the communist country would find it hard to be accepted into the trade group, he said.

In contrast, Japan, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand had given positive responses to Taiwan’s bid, as its economic structure was better adapted to CPTPP membership, said Deng, who serves as the government’s chief trade negotiator.

The reaction and the absence of any discouraging comments were partly the result of Taiwan’s long and thorough preparation for its application, he explained, adding that Japan chairing the CPTPP this year was also helping Taipei’s cause.