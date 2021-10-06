Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan stands to benefit from Europe’s NT$25 trillion green and digital transition: EU trade office

Chief of European Economic and Trade Office urges Taiwan to diversify away from US and China

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/10/06 19:03
Head of EETO’s Trade Section Thomas Jurgensen (left) and EETO Director Filip Grzegorzewski. (EETO photo)

Head of EETO’s Trade Section Thomas Jurgensen (left) and EETO Director Filip Grzegorzewski. (EETO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The chief of the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) said on Wednesday (Oct. 6) that Taiwan can benefit from the European Union’s Green Deal and Digital Europe Policies, which together have a budget of EU$750 billion (NT$25 trillion).

EETO Director Filip Grzegorzewski held a press briefing on Wednesday to announce the 2021 EU Investment Forum, which will open on Oct. 14. The director general of the EU's Directorate General of Trade, Sabine Weyand, was invited as a keynote speaker to spur the interest of Taiwanese companies to invest in the EU.

Grzegorzewski pointed out that the EU, Taiwan’s largest foreign investor, will develop under its Green Deal and digital transition policy with an astronomical expenditure in the next decade, which “will bring great opportunities for Taiwanese business.” He urged these businesses to invest in the EU market.

Thomas Jurgensen, head of the EETO’s Trade Section, noted that the EU is facing dual challenges from digitalization and economic recovery and that Taiwan has a top-notch information and communication industry and is also a strong partner for the EU in the fields of green energy and digitization. The union has a stable environment for investment, with a high-consumption market of 450 million people.

Taiwan should look to the EU and other markets rather than just seeking opportunities in the U.S. and China, Jurgensen said, citing the highly-clustered semiconductor industry as an example. “Don't put all your eggs in one basket,” he urged.

Regarding delays in the EU-Taiwan Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) talks, Grzegorzewski believed that what Taiwanese companies need are opportunities from the massive budget and the investment guide provided by the representative office.

Grzegorzewski noted that Taiwan’s trade junkets to three European countries in October showed the nation’s rising interest in establishing economic and trade relations with the EU. The bloc also looks forward to Taiwan easing pandemic restrictions and seizing business opportunities in Europe, he said.
EETO
investment
2021 EU Investment Forum
EU-Taiwan Bilateral Investment Agreement
BIA

RELATED ARTICLES

French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
2021/09/18 16:50
Taiwan looks forward to EU trade agreement
Taiwan looks forward to EU trade agreement
2021/09/17 15:58
Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
Taiwan’s TSMC to sell US$1 billion bond for production expansion
2021/09/13 12:15
Taiwan rated world's 4th-best investment destination
Taiwan rated world's 4th-best investment destination
2021/09/02 13:05
European MEPs call for stronger EU-Taiwan ties, warn of China threat
European MEPs call for stronger EU-Taiwan ties, warn of China threat
2021/09/02 11:20

Updated : 2021-10-06 20:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019