ReThink HK 2021 Encourages Businesses To Lead for a More Sustainable Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - ReThink HK has concluded its two-day event at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. With a fully-packed event schedule, keynotes and panel discussions across disciplines of businesses and services, the expo has facilitated a multitude of conversations as attendees and businesses took on this rare opportunity to explore sustainable developments and solutions in a Hong Kong context.









Expanded partners to rethink sustainability

With over 1,900* unique attendees, 122 conference sessions, 134 showcase exhibitor and 303 expert speakers ReThink HK has expanded its agenda for the second year, providing a wide range of panel discussions, workshops and seminars, connecting attendees and businesses to new business stakeholders, communities and potential supporters.

By partnering with well-established organisations committed to driving awareness and action around sustainable development; professional trade and industry bodies, Chambers of Commerce, environmental and social impact groups, media platforms and Hong Kong registered charities, ReThink HK has reached its goal by providing a platform for how business leaders and sustainability practitioners can accelerate and amplify change across different business sectors.

This year, ReThink HK has worked with the exclusive co-organiser Business Environment Council Limited (BEC) for the first time. The partnership with the BEC has enabled new opportunities to engage with expanded avenue of stakeholders and communities in Hong Kong, promoting sustainability in a more multifaceted direction.

"As the co-orgainser of ReThink HK 2021, BEC is pleased to curate a two-day programme at the BEC Theatre and inspire engaging participants from large corporations to SMEs during the event. Resolving sustainability challenges is a long journey and requires collaboration for transformative change. BEC has been Hong Kong's leading coalition promoting environmental excellence in the business sector since our establishment. As we approach our 30th anniversary next year, we stand ready as ever to enable sustainability with members across diverse sectors through learning, sharing and leading responsible business practices.", Mr Adam Koo, CEO of Business Environment Council.

Making greener impact

Being at the forefront of Hong Kong's sustainable development, ReThink HK is proud to take action and embody one of the key themes of ReThink HK 2021: "People and Purpose". All delegate fees of this year will be contributed to dedicated projects with the two incredible Hong Kong charity partners, The Green Earth and ImpactHK.

The Green Earth focuses on raising public awareness on plastic pollution issues in Hong Kong and persuade people to use plastic responsibly. Its initiative: "Rethink Plastic" Education Campaign, aims to show plastic's different faces and its impacts to the environment.

ImpactHK addresses the vulnerable groups that are the least empowered to make changes to protect themselves and the planet. By providing training and holistic support to people who are living in unstable housing or homelessness, ImpactHK's recent environmental protection project aims to bring necessary support to Hong Kong's vulnerable communities.

ReThink HK is proud to support the causes of both charity partners — fighting climate change and the overuse of plastics, and supporting Hong Kong's homeless and needy.









About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone.

