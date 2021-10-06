Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime

Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. join hands in fighting cybercrime. (CNA, Kinmen Police photo) Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. join hands in fighting cybercrime. (CNA, Kinmen Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, the United States, and Japan discussed cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the fight against cybercrime at a virtual workshop Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The event, under the banner of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), saw leading representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in attendance, CNA reported.

While acknowledging Taiwan’s forced absence from international organizations such as Interpol in his opening remarks, AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth said the country shares its expertise in combating cybercrime with many countries.

Speakers from Taiwan emphasized how the government treated cybersecurity as a key element of national security while also training relevant experts and promoting cooperation with the outside world.