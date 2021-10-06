Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, US, Japan discuss cooperation to fight cybercrime

Virtual GCTF meeting underlines Taiwan's willingness to contribute its expertise

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 17:58
Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. join hands in fighting cybercrime. (CNA, Kinmen Police photo)

Taiwan, Japan, and the U.S. join hands in fighting cybercrime. (CNA, Kinmen Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, the United States, and Japan discussed cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the fight against cybercrime at a virtual workshop Wednesday (Oct. 6).

The event, under the banner of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), saw leading representatives of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in attendance, CNA reported.

While acknowledging Taiwan’s forced absence from international organizations such as Interpol in his opening remarks, AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth said the country shares its expertise in combating cybercrime with many countries.

Speakers from Taiwan emphasized how the government treated cybersecurity as a key element of national security while also training relevant experts and promoting cooperation with the outside world.
cybercrime
Interpol
GCTF
AIT
cybersecurity

RELATED ARTICLES

GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development
GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development
2021/09/30 15:58
Taiwan signs Patriot missile ground installation maintenance deal with US
Taiwan signs Patriot missile ground installation maintenance deal with US
2021/09/28 14:05
Kuomintang will take pragmatic line: US scholars
Kuomintang will take pragmatic line: US scholars
2021/09/27 17:38
Digizen Taiwan holds online forum to welcome ‘Taiwan’s Golden Decade’
Digizen Taiwan holds online forum to welcome ‘Taiwan’s Golden Decade’
2021/09/11 11:25
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is
The fall of Kabul is not the main event; the PRC threat is
2021/09/06 16:07

Updated : 2021-10-06 18:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019
PCR kit purchases could indicate COVID began in Wuhan as early as May 2019