Body of NTNU student found after going missing while surfing in Taiwan’s Yilan

National Taiwan Normal University student's body washed ashore Wednesday afternoon

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 17:41
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) student, surnamed Lin (林), washed ashore on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 6) after he went missing while surfing with his friends on a beach in Yilan County.

Lin, 24, and four of his friends, set out from Taipei early Wednesday morning for a surfing trip to Honeymoon Bay in Yilan County’s Toucheng Township, according to the report. They went in the water to surf at 6 a.m., and Lin’s friends came ashore at 6:30 a.m.

However, 20 minutes later, they found that Lin was missing, the report said. The NTNU student’s friends searched for him for about 30 minutes before reporting him missing and asked for help from the authorities.

Yilan County Fire Bureau received the missing person’s report at 7:02 a.m., and dispatched 20 firefighters, including four volunteers, to the scene. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard dispatched four officers to search for the missing surfer, per CNA.

Two Coast Guard patrol boats, two volunteer firefighter rubber rafts, and a National Airborne Service Corps helicopter also joined in the search, according to the report. However, at 1:21 p.m., search and rescue personnel found a body washed up on the shore, which was identified by Lin family members as his, per CNA.
Updated : 2021-10-06 18:43 GMT+08:00

