McDonald’s Taiwan scraps all dine-in restrictions from Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald’s Taiwan announced Wednesday (Oct. 6) it will lift dine-in restrictions for all outlets across the country starting Thursday (Oct. 7).

The fast-food giant said partitions and a 1.5-meter seating distance will be removed from 6 a.m. Thursday, in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) guidance. The children’s play zone remains closed, though.

Customers are still required to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including having their temperatures measured, scanning a QR code for a real-name contact tracing system, and abiding by crowd control rules.

Those eating inside the restaurant must put their masks back on after finishing meals, and contactless payments are encouraged, the company added.

Taiwan fast-food chain TKK Fried Chicken has ditched dine-in restrictions, in a similar move. Meanwhile, Burger King has canceled separate seating but keeps partitioned seating, wrote ETToday.

Taiwan is step-by-step easing COVID rules as cases wane.