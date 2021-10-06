2021 Taiwan Literature Awards announces Golden Book Award nominees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shortlist of 30 books will compete in the 2021 Taiwan Literature Awards’ “Golden Book Awards” category, the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) announced on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

The Golden Book Awards honor literary books of all genres first published in Taiwan between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Authors must be Taiwanese and write in Chinese, Taiwanese, Hakka, or Indigenous languages.

The “Annual Golden Book Grand Prize” winner receives NT$1 million (US$35,846.42) in prize money, while the other seven Golden Book Award winners receive NT$150,000. Additionally, to encourage up-and-coming authors publishing for the first time, there are also three “Flower Bud Awards” that offer NT$150,000 in prize money.



Judges pose for a photo during the second round of reviews and discussion. (National Museum of Taiwan Literature photo)

According to the judges, novels have excelled among this year’s submissions, and encompass subjects such as illnesses, mountains and forests, and science fiction. They said these works successfully blur the distinctions between genres, and demonstrate a new kind of literature that has emerged post-pandemic.

Another large genre in this year’s submissions is prose, featuring 10 works. Other genres include poetry, essay, nonfiction, and plays.

NMTL said winners of the Golden Book Awards are scheduled to be announced by the end of October. Meanwhile, the awards ceremony will be held Saturday afternoon on Nov. 13, at the Hilton Taipei Sinban Hotel.

NMTL also announced that beginning on Tuesday, the 30 nominated works will be featured in an exhibition at Taipei’s Sanmin Books, Tainan’s Ubuntu Book Store, various Kingstone Book locations, the Taiwan Literature Base, and online via Readmoo, Kingstone Online Book Store, Eslite Online Book Store, and Sanmin Online Book Store.