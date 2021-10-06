Alexa
Bar and dance hall industries to protest for right to work in Taipei

Entertainment venues such as video game arcades and KTVs to reopen with conditions

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 16:09
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s bar and dance hall industries were set to stage a protest in the country’s capital on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 6) after not being included in the list of entertainment venues allowed to reopen, announced by the central government on the previous day, CNA reported.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed considerably in Taiwan, the government announced Wednesday that entertainment venues such as video game arcades and KTVs, are conditionally allowed to reopen. However, bars and dance halls will remain shuttered after having been closed down for almost five months.

Taipei City Police Department’s Zhongshan Precinct said in a press release the Taipei Special Amusement Activities Workers Union had applied to hold a protest. It believes the government has arbitrarily chosen to open certain industries not others and wants to defend its right to work.

The protest application was approved and was set to take place on Linsen North Road and adjacent streets in the city's Zhongshan district from 4-5 p.m., the report said. There will be flexible traffic controls in the area during the demonstration.
