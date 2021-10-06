Alexa
Abandoned school-turned campsite in Taiwan's Penghu opens for test run

Newly constructed Yuan Bei Campground will welcome up to 30 campers a day during test operation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 15:42
Penghu County's new Yuan Bei Campground is situated right next to the sea. (Facebook, Lai Feng-wei photo.)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yuan Bei Campground, the first government-owned campsite in Penghu County will open for test operations starting Thursday (Oct. 7), welcoming the first batch of visitors to its schoolground-turned campground situated right by the sea.

According to Penghu Travel, the county’s official travel site, Yuan Bei Elementary School closed down in 1995, and after the government invested nearly NT$26 million (US$9.30 million) on renovations as well as construction of relevant infrastructure, the school ground has been transformed into a campsite. The government hopes that it will become a local tourist hotspot that combines local economy, tourism, culture, and sustainability.

Penghu County Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) posted on his Facebook page in July, saying the campsite features showers, cabins, barbecues, group activity space, outdoor camping space, a viewing deck, and a pathway along the shore. The old classrooms and kitchen have been renovated to house offices, lounges, and dining areas.

An overview of the campground. (Penghu County Government photo)

Penghu County said it worked with a travel agency to arrange for tour groups of up to 30 people to test out the facilities and services. The first group tour, planned for Oct. 16-17, sold out immediately upon its release, and a second group, planned for Oct. 23-24, has just opened for registration.

The package includes accommodations, ferries to and from Yuan Bei, as well as three meals and five guided activities.

For visitors who do not sign up for the tour group, the outdoor camping space is the only form of accommodation open to tourists at the campsite for the time being. Those interested should pre-register by contacting the management team at Yuan Bei Campground.

Since the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in early 2020, Taiwan’s outlying islands including Penghu, Liuqiu, Lyudao (Green Island), and Lanyu (Orchid Island) have become popular destinations for Taiwanese who are eager for holidays that mimic a “travel abroad” experience. As local COVID prevention restrictions are gradually lifted, and with the additional incentive of the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (振興五倍券), both consumers and businesses alike are eyeing travel opportunities all around Taiwan.
travel
tourism
Penghu
Penghu County
camping
campsites

Updated : 2021-10-06 17:13 GMT+08:00

