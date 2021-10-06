Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan defense minister says long-range cruise missile still in development

Chiu Kuo-cheng unwilling to reveal whether Yunfeng has a reach of 1,200 km

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 15:37
Lawmakers are turning their attention toward the military's missile programs. 

Lawmakers are turning their attention toward the military's missile programs.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “Cloud Peak” or Yunfeng cruise missile, which can reportedly destroy targets 1,200 kilometers away is still in development, according to a statement by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

With incursions by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) reaching a record number of 56 on Monday (Oct. 4), attention has focused on the country’s defense programs. At the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday, Chiu faced questions about the military’s NT$240 billion (US$8.58 billion) program to upgrade air and sea capabilities.

His statements marked the first time a defense minister publicly acknowledged the existence of the Yunfeng program, according to a CNA report. Former Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) asked Chiu whether the missile’s research and development phase had been successfully completed, and whether reports of a range of 1,200 km were true.

The minister said the developers were “still making an effort,” but was unable to reveal anything more. Past media reports estimated the missile would eventually be able to reach targets between 1,200 and 1,500 km from Taiwan.

According to defense experts, the Yunfeng is a necessary traditional deterrent that can attack military targets deep inside China, in order to disrupt attacks against Taiwan.
missiles
Cloud Peak
Yunfeng
Yunfeng missile
cruise missile
Chiu Kuo-cheng
ADIZ incursions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan premier condemns China's 'over the top' military aggression
Taiwan premier condemns China's 'over the top' military aggression
2021/10/05 15:47
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrives in Taiwan
Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrives in Taiwan
2021/10/05 15:00
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
Australia warns China against using force after Taiwan incursions
2021/10/05 13:54
White House 'in touch privately' over 56 Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's ADIZ
White House 'in touch privately' over 56 Chinese warplanes in Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/05 10:17
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
2021/10/04 15:47

Updated : 2021-10-06 16:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October