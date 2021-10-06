Alexa
Taiwan manufacturer Foxconn sees record-high Q3 sales

Foxconn has posted around NT$4.1 trillion in sales for first nine months of year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 15:30
Foxconn logo. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electronics manufacturer Foxconn said Tuesday (Oct. 5) it recorded around NT$1.4 trillion (US$50 billion) in sales for the third quarter of 2021.

Foxconn said sales increased 8.8% from a year earlier and 3.44% compared to the second quarter, according to CNA.

Consolidated sales for September reached NT$585.73 billion, representing a 25.6% jump from a year earlier and a 46.41% bump compared to August figures. The company also noted September sales were the highest so far this year.

The company’s consumer smart devices had the strongest sales in September, followed by electronics components, computers, and cloud-based networking devices. Foxconn, which goes by Hon Hai in Taiwan, recorded NT$4.1 trillion in sales for the first three quarters of 2021, a 22.58% increase from a year earlier.

Analysts told CNA the introduction of Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup is expected to help fourth quarter sales figures as Foxconn is responsible for manufacturing around 65-70% of the iPhone 13 models.
Foxconn
Hon Hai
Apple iPhone 13

Updated : 2021-10-06 16:11 GMT+08:00

