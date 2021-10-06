Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kings center Byfield injured in preseason loss to Arizona

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 13:55
Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield looks away as Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal by Lawson Crouse during the first period of a preseason NHL ho...

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield looks away as Arizona Coyotes celebrate a goal by Lawson Crouse during the first period of a preseason NHL ho...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, suffered a lower body injury during the third period of the Los Angeles Kings' 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes in a preseason game Tuesday night.

The 19-year old center hit the corner boards awkwardly during a collision with Arizona right wing Christian Fischer. Byfield was unable to put any weight on his left leg and was helped off the ice.

Coach Todd McLellan said after the game that Byfield will be further evaluated on Wednesday.

“It was a clean hit. It was unfortunate,” McLellan said of the play. “He went into the boards. One skate went one way and one the other. It's in a corner. If it is in a straightaway, he would have got away with rolling off but there was nowhere to go. Not a dirty hit.”

Byfield had an inside track to center the fourth line going into next week's regular-season opener. He spent most of last season with Ontario of the American Hockey League, but did play in six games for the Kings, finishing with one assist.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-06 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October