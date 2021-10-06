Taipei reports zero local COVID cases for full week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 6) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row, but an imported case has caused concern due to the person's contact with family members.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced five imported coronavirus cases and no local infections on Wednesday. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 844.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the five imported cases reported on Wednesday include one man and four women between the ages of 20 and 40. Between Sept. 14-26, these cases entered Taiwan from the U.S. (case Nos. 16,373, 16,374, and 16,376), South Africa (case No. 16,375), and a third country that has yet to be identified (case No. 16,377).

Case No. 16,377 is a China Airlines pilot in her 40s who received her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in early August. From Sept. 23-26, she served as a crew member on flights to and from the U.S.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, she underwent quarantine at a company dormitory in Taiwan. From Oct. 2-3, she stayed at her home, where she came in contact with her family members.

On Oct. 3, she was aboard a roundtrip flight to Singapore that returned to Taiwan the same day. As part of the 5+9 days of quarantine and self-health monitoring, she was tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 5, and the result came back positive.

Chuang said the woman had tested negative for the virus in June, July, and August. A test taken on Oct. 1 also came back negative, but the test taken on Oct. 5 was positive with a Ct value of 33.

Under the 5+9 system, flight crews must undergo PCR testing on the fifth, ninth, and 14th days after returning to the country.

The spokesperson stated that a second test administered on the woman on Oct. 6 also came back positive, with a Ct value of 22. Chuang said that she tested positive for n antibodies and negative for s antibodies, indicating that it is a recent infection.

As to whether the woman contracted the virus while flying to the U.S. or to Singapore, further investigations are required, said Chuang.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,507,972 COVID tests, with 3,490,728 coming back negative. Out of the 16,267 confirmed cases, 1,632 were imported, 14,581 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 844 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 832 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei, 319 in Taipei, 29 in Keelung, 26 in Taoyuan, 15 in Changhua County, 13 in Hsinchu County, five in Taichung, three in Miaoli County, two each in Yilan and Hualien counties, and one each in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Nantou County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.