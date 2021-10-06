Alexa
Canada's women lose 8-3 in exhibition vs. men's junior team

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 13:18
CRANBROOK, British Columbia (AP) — Mélodie Daoust, Julia Gosling and Jessie Eldridge scored as Canada's women's national team lost to men's Junior -A level Cranbrook Bucks 8-3 in an exhibition game on Tuesday night.

Eldridge scored with 15 seconds remaining as Canada fell to the squad from the British Columbia Hockey League.

On Monday, Canada lost to men’s Junior A-level Trail Smoke Eaters 5-1 in another exhibition game.

Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 35 of 39 shots in the first two periods for Canada. Kristen Campbell turned aside 14 of 18 shots in the third.

Tyson Dyck had a hat trick for the Bucks. Noah Quinn added two goals and two assists, and Liam Hansson, Kellan Hjartarson, and Brendan Rogers also scored. Nathan Airey made 20 saves in the win.

Canada was 0 for 6 on the power play. Cranbrook failed to score on two man-advantage situations.

Updated : 2021-10-06 14:36 GMT+08:00

