Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Michail Antonio to skip Jamaica's World Cup qualifier at US

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 10:28
West Ham United forward Michail Antonio (9) moves the ball up the pitch during an English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at London Stad...

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio (9) moves the ball up the pitch during an English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at London Stad...

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas.

Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England.

“I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week,” Antonio said in a statement issued Tuesday by the Jamaica Football Federation.

“Myself, West Ham United, and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the club in London at this time,” he said. "I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”

Antonio’s parents are from Jamaica. The 31-year-old made his national team debut in a 3-0 loss to Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5.

Also, Jamaica said goalkeeper Jeadine White has replaced Dennis Taylor on the Reggae Boyz roster.

Jamaica plays the U.S. on Thursday night, is home against Canada on Sunday and is at Honduras on Oct. 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-06 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October