Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan

Alain Richard leads delegation of French senators on trip to Taiwan despite threats by China ambassador

  115
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 10:34
Alain Richard (fourth from right) elbow bumps Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng Ho-jen.

Alain Richard (fourth from right) elbow bumps Deputy Foreign Minister Tseng Ho-jen.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of French senators arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 6) as part of a four-day visit during which they will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) among other leaders.

At 6:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Alain Richard, chairman of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, arrived with his delegation at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Joining Richard were Max Brisson and Else Joseph, who are vice presidents of the Taiwan Friendship Group, the group's secretary Judith Bout, and Olivier Cadic, vice chairman of the French Senate’s Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
Alain Richard (center) arrives at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with delegation. (CNA photo)

During the trip, which is slated to last until Oct. 10, the delegation will meet with Tsai, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). They will also meet with the heads of various ministries and committees such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Mainland Affairs Council.

You and Wu will both host banquets to honor the delegation. Also on the agenda is a visit to the Shawan History and Culture Park in Keelung.

French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
Foreign Minister Tseng Ho-jen (right) greets Richard. (CNA photo)

Richard has long been a firm advocate for Taiwan and since taking over as chairman of the Taiwan Friendship Group in 2015, he has endeavored to strengthened relations between France and Taiwan. In February, China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野) sent a "harshly worded" letter to Richard condemning his group's planned trip to Taiwan to discuss the country's COVID-19 containment efforts.

Lu complained the trip would not only "threaten the status quo between Beijing and Taipei" but would also send the wrong message to pro-independence forces in Taiwan. Richard stated that he was "very displeased" by the tone of the letter and vowed to give the embassy a very clear reply.

In September, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) tried to pressure Richard to scuttle the trip at the last minute, claiming that Beijing “resolutely opposes” any official exchanges between countries and “China’s Taiwan Area." She added that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party-led (DPP) government will fail in "colluding with external forces to seek independence."

French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
Olivier Cadic (left) walks side by side with Richard. (CNA photo)

In addition, Richard in May proposed a resolution titled, "Taiwan's participation in international organizations," which called for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and three other major international organizations. The resolution passed with a vote of 304 to 0, and 19 abstentions on May 6.

This is Richard's third visit to Taiwan, following previous trips in 2015 and 2018. During this trip, the two parties will exchange views on various issues including post-pandemic economic recovery, regional security matters, and continued exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and France.

French senators undaunted by China's wolf warriors arrive in Taiwan
Tseng, Cadic, Richard, Else Joseph, and Max Brisson. (CNA photo)
Taiwan-France
Taiwan-France Relations
Taiwan-France Friendship Group
Alain Richard

RELATED ARTICLES

French senators to stop by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Friday
French senators to stop by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Friday
2021/10/05 14:54
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan
2021/09/30 20:04
French senators to visit Taiwan in October
French senators to visit Taiwan in October
2021/09/21 13:28
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
French envoy wants more bilateral exchanges with Taiwan despite COVID
2021/09/18 16:50
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
Taiwan and France’s Dassault sign service agreement for Mirage jets
2021/09/18 13:37

Updated : 2021-10-06 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October