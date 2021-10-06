Alexa
Malaysia summons Chinese ambassador over ‘encroachment’ into its waters

Kuala Lumpur says Chinese presence is in violation of UN’s Law of the Sea

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 10:32
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah is given documents by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in Kuala Lumpur last month. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Malaysia summoned China's ambassador on Monday (Oct. 4) to protest against what it called the “encroachment” of Chinese vessels into waters off the coasts of its Sabah and Sarawak states.

The diplomatic incident occurred after some Southeast Asian countries voiced concern that AUKUS, a new trilateral security pact between Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., could trigger an arms race in the region, according to a Business Times report.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the “presence and activities” of Chinese vessels within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) violated the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, per Al Jazeera.

“Malaysia’s consistent position and actions are based on international law, in defense of our sovereignty and sovereign rights in our waters,” the statement said. “Malaysia had also protested against the previous encroachments by other foreign vessels in our waters.”

This is the second time Malaysia has summoned China's ambassador this year. In June, Kuala Lumpur protested against Beijing’s fielding of 16 PLA aircraft over its waters. It called the incident an "intrusion,” per reports.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob warned on Sunday (Oct. 3) that Malaysia would make no compromises on its territory in the South China Sea, signaling a more assertive policy toward Chinese activity in the area.

The two sides held a standoff in waters off the coast of Sarawak last year that dragged on for months. The area was being explored by Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil company, for hydrocarbons, while a Chinese survey ship simultaneously patrolled the surrounding waters, per reports.
Malaysia-China ties
South China Sea
Law of the Sea Convention
ambassador
territorial dispute

