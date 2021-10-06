Alexa
Taipei 101 observatory to reopen ahead of Double Ten celebrations

Visitors can view live National Day ceremony broadcast, Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team zoom past

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 10:26
Taiwan Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung on the Taipei 101 observatory. (Facebook, Taipei 101 Observatory photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a record 164 days of closure since its opening, the Taipei 101 observatory will reopen on Friday (Oct. 8) and welcome visitors enjoying the extended National Day weekend, CNA reported.

The National Day organizing committee and the General Assembly of Chinese Culture has chosen Taipei 101 as a secondary location for the live broadcast of the National Day ceremony. Aside from the live broadcast, the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra will also perform on the 91st floor outdoor observation deck, while spectators can watch as the Air Force Thunder Tiger Aerobatics Team zoom past at 11:35 a.m.

CNA also cited Taipei 101 as saying the first 101 visitors of the day can receive a face mask bearing the National Day logo and a National Day badge as gifts.

According to Taipei 101, it has joined Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism to offer a double-decker tour bus ticket with every NT$300 (US$10.74) spent on observatory tickets, which is valid until Nov. 30. It has also incorporated the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, and anyone purchasing observatory tickets with vouchers can have a discount of two for NT$500 on weekdays and NT$700 on weekends.

Additionally, with an extra $101, visitors may explore the passage and staircase that leads to the 101st floor from the 91st, a never-before-seen area in the Taipei 101 building.

Taipei 101 told CNA that compared to the 1,325 people per hour traffic that the observatory could accommodate prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the number has been reduced to just 200 per hour. Meanwhile, the high-speed elevator, which used to carry 18 to 20 people at a time, now carries nine only.
Taipei 101
Taipei 101 Observation Deck
Taipei 101 Observatory
Taiwan National Day
Double Ten
Double Ten Day

Updated : 2021-10-06 11:04 GMT+08:00

