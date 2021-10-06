TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Office of the President was lit up Tuesday (Oct. 5) in a projection mapping showcase that will last six days and marks Double Ten Day.

Themed “The Pursuit of Democracy, Taiwan Engages the World,” the light show will pay tribute to Taiwan’s Olympic heroes and spotlight the country’s laudable COVID-19 response. Taiwan bagged two golds, four silvers, and six bronzes in the Tokyo Olympics, its best ever performance.

The show will also celebrate the centenary of the establishment of the Taiwanese Cultural Association (TCA), according to the General Association of Chinese Culture (中華文化總會), the organizer of the event.

Founded by prominent Taiwanese physician and activist Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) during Japanese rule, TCA aims to promote Taiwanese culture and has played a significant role in the country’s civil movements.

The 10-minute light spectacle will be accompanied by Taiwanese folk songs. It takes place every night between Oct. 5-10 in 35 sessions, scheduled at 7 pm, 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm, 9 pm, and 9:30 pm.



National Day light show illuminates Taiwan Presidential Office. (CNA photos)