Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese, Indian troops deploy on border flashpoint after Chinese raise flag

Tensions mount in the area where two sides fought a deadly border battle last year

  300
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/06 10:03
An Indian Army convoy moving toward Ladakh in May 2020. (ANI photo)

An Indian Army convoy moving toward Ladakh in May 2020. (ANI photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese and Indian troop numbers are surging on either side of their disputed border in recent days, concentrating around the Galwan Valley area where the two sides held a deadly border battle in June last year.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane, India’s army chief, said Chinese troops are increasing in “considerable numbers,” which has triggered a matching deployment by New Delhi, according to an AFP report. He told reporters the trend is a “concern” while visiting Ladakh region, home to the Galwan Valley, on Saturday (Oct. 2).

The news comes after Chinese state media put out a video showing PLA troops singing patriotically in the valley as a drone flew a flag above a rushing torrent of water to mark Oct. 1, China’s national day. It follows a rise in official rebukes by both sides.

Last week, on Wednesday (Sept. 29), Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (華春瑩) accused Indian soldiers of illegally crossing the border into Chinese territory. New Delhi replied the accusation has “no basis in facts.”

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, the chief of India’s Air Force (IAF) claimed the Chinese air force is present on at least three air bases on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) — a long disputed border area between the two sides in the Himalayan region.

Indian intelligence agencies recently reported the Chinese air force is also active at the Skardu Airbase, a strategic asset located in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. It is believed launching fighters from Pakistani territory puts China within a much closer striking distance of Indian defense assets than launching from bases within its own country.

Yet the IAF says it is completely ready to handle any challenge in Ladakh and that new Chinese assets in the area cannot erode India's combat readiness, per reports. “We are fully deployed and prepared on our side," Chaudhari said.
India-China border dispute
Kashmir
PLA
border clash
Himalayas
Ladakh

RELATED ARTICLES

Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
Former PLA colonel says China will retaliate if name of Taiwan office changes
2021/09/19 12:30
Chinese prenatal test kits collecting genetic data abroad under scrutiny for PLA links
Chinese prenatal test kits collecting genetic data abroad under scrutiny for PLA links
2021/09/07 10:30
China can 'paralyze' Taiwan's defenses, threat worsening: Ministry of National Defense
China can 'paralyze' Taiwan's defenses, threat worsening: Ministry of National Defense
2021/09/02 13:44
China's Type 003 aircraft carrier to increase area-denial capabilities around Taiwan
China's Type 003 aircraft carrier to increase area-denial capabilities around Taiwan
2021/09/01 14:09
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
PLA on 'high alert' as US warships pass through Taiwan Strait
2021/08/29 11:42

Updated : 2021-10-06 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October