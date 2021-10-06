CPA Australia Net Zero Commitment to Support Indian Companies Sustainability Push

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - One of the world's largest professional accounting bodies, CPA Australia, has joined 12 global accounting bodies to commit to net zero emissions and provide guidance to members on reducing emissions. This can help meet the growing demand for sustainability reporting by Indian companies.





We acknowledge the impact of climate change and the urgency of taking action to achieve net-zero emissions. The accounting profession has a significant role to play. Accountants work in every sector of the economy. Achieving net zero emissions requires the skills and knowledge of accounting professionals, who are eager to help chart a course of action.





CPA Australia Chief Executive Andrew Hunter said, "The accounting profession occupies a privileged position in the global economy. As trusted advisers, we're privy to deep business insights about sustainability risks and opportunities. This knowledge creates an obligation to use our skills to protect our environmental heritage. CPA Australia is a global organisation in a global profession and we're proud to be part of the global response to climate change."





As part of our commitment, we have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions within our organisation and to provide sound advice to governments for a just transition to a net zero economy. We have also committed to providing training and guidance to our members to support them in reducing emissions in their own organisations and businesses.





In India, the recent Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report standards set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India applies to the top 1000 listed Indian companies by market capitalisation. Leslie Leow, CPA Australia's General Manager of Emerging Markets said, "There is a growing recognition among listed Indian companies of the obligation to manage their climate change impact. To facilitate this, CPA Australia support's elevating sustainability reporting to a level of rigour and acceptance comparable to financial reporting.

"CPA Australia provides thought leadership on conceptual frameworks for sustainability reporting and the interaction with financial reporting standards. Our net zero emissions commitment will make a positive contribution to the learning and development of our members on environmental, social and governance issues and enhance the green economy in finance, new technology development and high-quality professions."





Today's global launch is an initiative of The Prince of Wales' Accounting for Sustainability (A4S) Project Accounting Bodies Network (ABN), of which CPA Australia is a member. This network represents over 2.5 million professional accountants and students across 179 countries.





CPA Australia is one of the only accounting bodies in the world to produce an Annual Integrated Report that has received Limited Assurance under the entire <IR> framework. We will report our progress against the net zero commitment in our Integrated Report.





Read the Net Zero Commitment here.





