Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 08:22
Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.

Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.

In his only start against the Braves this season, Burnes gave up five runs and nine hits over four innings. The Brewers still won the July 30 game 9-5. Morton made one start against the Brewers and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-06 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October