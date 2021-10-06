Brewers to start Burnes in NLDS Game 1, Woodruff in Game 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will start Game 1 of the NL Division Series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will start the opening game and that right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56) will start Game 2 on Saturday. The Braves are going with right-hander Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34) for Game 1 and left-hander Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) for Game 2.

Burnes led the NL in ERA this season and had 234 strikeouts and only 34 walks in 167 innings.

In his only start against the Braves this season, Burnes gave up five runs and nine hits over four innings. The Brewers still won the July 30 game 9-5. Morton made one start against the Brewers and was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA.

