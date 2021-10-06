Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rick Byrd to receive Legends of Coaching Award

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 06:17
Rick Byrd to receive Legends of Coaching Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rick Byrd, who retired in 2019 after leading Belmont to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching award.

His selection was announced by Craig Impelman, Wooden’s grandson-in-law, at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on Tuesday. Byrd will receive the award in April.

He coached Belmont in Nashville from 1986 to 2019. He then retired with 805 career victories, including 658 at Belmont, which ranks 12th all-time among NCAA Division I men’s coaches. The Bruins won 10 conference championships and seven league tournament titles in his final 14 seasons.

The Legends of Coaching award honors coaches who exemplify Wooden's standard of success and personal integrity.

Previous winners include Tom Izzo, Roy Williams, Tara VanDerveer, Bill Self, Geno Auriemma, Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-10-06 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October