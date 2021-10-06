Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Racial inequity committee at heart of NC sorority suspension

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 05:35
Racial inequity committee at heart of NC sorority suspension

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A national sorority has suspended activities at a North Carolina university after most of its members left the school chapter when it failed to hold discussions on racial inequities following the death of George Floyd.

In August, 25 of the 28 members of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi Delta at the University of North Carolina at Asheville dropped their memberships, the Asheville Citizen Times quoted some of the members as saying.

After watching protests unfold in response to Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year, several of Alpha Xi’s members of color sought to begin a diversity, equity and inclusion committee within the sorority. They had also asked the national office to investigate allegations of racism within the organization.

Former Alpha Xi member Kayla Bledsoe told the newspaper that she left the sorority after complaints of racism were not addressed. She said leaders, including Alpha Xi’s then-president, were opposed to the committee as soon as the idea was presented. The local organization eventually relented, but what ensued led to a call for an investigation.

During committee workshops, several white sorority members, including the president, showed disinterest and were often seen not paying attention, with their backs to the camera and doing other activities during the virtual meetings, Bledsoe said.

“I think it was just white people just not really wanting to talk about (race),” Bledsoe said. “I think it’s really uncomfortable when white people personally are being called out, like they get very uncomfortable and shut down.”

Alpha Xi’s former president declined a request from the newspaper for comment.

“Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously," the newspaper quoted Lauren Felts, Alpha Xi Delta spokeswoman, as saying. "We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.”

The sorority didn't specify whether the departures or the failure to form the committee triggered the suspension, and Felts didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.

Because of the departures, Alpha Xi is no longer an active sorority on UNCA’s campus. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Bill Haggard said in a statement that the university supports the decision to pause the chapter.

Updated : 2021-10-06 06:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October