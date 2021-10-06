Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 inert grenades found in powder caused bridge shutdown

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 04:27
Traffic backs up on Fort St next to the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. The bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S. wa...

Traffic backs up on Fort St next to the Ambassador Bridge, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Detroit. The bridge border crossing between Canada and the U.S. wa...

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The discovery of two inactive grenades inside a vehicle led to a seven-hour closure of Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at the busiest border closing with the U.S., Windsor police said Tuesday.

The inert grenades were found submerged in an unidentified white powdery substance, police said, leading to the closure from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday.

“We would like to thank the public for your patience in this matter,” Windsor police said in a news release. “All necessary precautions were taken for the safety of the community and everyone involved during this incident. ... We understand that any incident which causes a closure of an international border can have far-reaching impacts, however, it was imperative during this incident to take all necessary precautions under the circumstances presented.”

No criminal charges will be brought against the U.S. man driving the vehicle., police said.

Updated : 2021-10-06 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October