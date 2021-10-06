How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day’s losses.

The S&P 500 rose, with technology companies and banks leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also rose. Bond yields climbed higher and energy prices rose.

The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.26 points, or 1.1%, to 4,345.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311.75 points, or 0.9%, to 34,314.67.

The Nasdaq rose 178.35 points, or 1.3%, to 14,433.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.5%, to 2,228.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.32 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 11.79 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 132.87 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.27 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 589.65 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 3,708.19 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,545.55 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.50 points, or 12.8%.