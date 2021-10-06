Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/06 04:26
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day’s losses.

The S&P 500 rose, with technology companies and banks leading the gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also rose. Bond yields climbed higher and energy prices rose.

The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 45.26 points, or 1.1%, to 4,345.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 311.75 points, or 0.9%, to 34,314.67.

The Nasdaq rose 178.35 points, or 1.3%, to 14,433.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.5%, to 2,228.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 11.32 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 11.79 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 132.87 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.27 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 589.65 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 3,708.19 points, or 12.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,545.55 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 253.50 points, or 12.8%.

Updated : 2021-10-06 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October