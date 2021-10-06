Alexa
Valdez to start for Astros in Game 2 of ALDS vs. White Sox

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 04:05
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 20...

HOUSTON (AP) — Left-hander Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Manager Dusty Baker announced the decision Tuesday but did not reveal his rotation past Game 2. He previously said Lance McCullers Jr. will start in the series opener Thursday.

Valdez won a career-high 11 games this season with 125 strikeouts, and his 3.14 ERA in 22 starts was his best since his rookie season in 2018. The 27-year-old missed the first 49 games this season after breaking his left index finger in his first start of spring training.

He made his postseason debut last year and was 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four games with three starts.

Updated : 2021-10-06 06:35 GMT+08:00

