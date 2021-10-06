Alexa
Police in Mexican border town find 2 shallow graves

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 03:47
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police and volunteer search teams in northern Mexico have found two bodies in shallow graves near San Luis Rio Colorado, across the border from Yuma, Arizona.

The Sonora state prosecutors office said Tuesday that one set of skeletal remains was located in a vacant lot, covered by a few inches of dirt. The body of another man was found half-buried and wrapped in a blanket nearby.

Neither of the bodies has yet been identified. Volunteer search parties made up of relatives of the disappeared frequently use their own knowledge or tips to lead authorities to clandestine graves used by criminals to dispose of their victims.

San Luis Río Colorado is known for its rows of pharmacies and dental clinics serving Americans who cross the border. But drug cartels have been fighting turf battles in the region, which includes the city of Mexicali and the resort of Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point.

A search group from Puerto Peñasco, where other bodies have been found, assisted in the effort over the weekend in San Luis Rio Colorado.

Updated : 2021-10-06 05:07 GMT+08:00

