Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lefty Shane McClanahan to start Game 1 of ALDS for Rays

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 02:11
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan delivers against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New Yor...

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan delivers against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in New Yor...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the Rays' AL Division Series on Thursday night.

Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before a team workout on Tuesday.

Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of Tuesday night's wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

McClanahan, who last year became the first pitcher to make his major league debut in the postseason, went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts this season.

Baz, a member of the silver-medal winning U.S. Olympic team, was 2-0 with 2.03 ERA in three starts after being called up from Triple-A Durham last month.

Rasmussen, acquired from Milwaukee in May, went 4-0 and had a 2.44 ERA in 20 games, including 10 starts for Tampa Bay.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-06 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October