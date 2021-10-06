Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NCAA waiver will help football teams replace transfers

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/06 02:07
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his touchdown alongside Wyatt Liewer (85) during the first hal...

Nebraska's Matt Sichterman (70) lifts quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in celebration of his touchdown alongside Wyatt Liewer (85) during the first hal...

Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver Tuesday that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave.

Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. That includes incoming high school prospects and college transfers. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term.

With the loosening of transfer rules leading to more players switching teams, combined with the bonus year of eligibility granted to athletes who competed during the pandemic in 2020, coaches had two main concerns:

— Not being able to replenish a roster after a potential mass exodus of transfers.

— Not being able to sign a full complement of high school prospects because an increased number of scholarships were being used on transfers.

“We believe schools should have temporary flexibility to address possible roster depletion due to transfers,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, a member of the D-I Council, said in a statement. “This one-year waiver enables schools to properly utilize their their scholarship limitations.”

The waiver is expected to become official after the Division I Council meeting concludes Wednesday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-06 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October