Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

UEFA investigates claims of fans' racist, antisemitic abuse

By Associated Press
2021/10/06 02:08
Supporters of Haifa attend a group E Europa Conference League soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Maccabi Haifa FC in Berlin, Germany, Thursda...
Rangers' Glen Kamara kneels before the start of the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Th...
Children fans cheer during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 202...

Supporters of Haifa attend a group E Europa Conference League soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Maccabi Haifa FC in Berlin, Germany, Thursda...

Rangers' Glen Kamara kneels before the start of the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Th...

Children fans cheer during the Europa League Group A soccer match between Sparta Prague and Rangers in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 30, 202...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA opened investigations Tuesday into allegations of racist abuse by Czech children and antisemitism by German fans at Europa League games.

Thousands of young fans booed Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is Black, during the team's visit to Sparta Prague last Thursday. However, Sparta denies allegations of racism.

Union Berlin already apologized for “shameful and intolerable” abuse by its fans targeted at fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa on the same evening.

UEFA opened disciplinary cases against the two clubs but gave no timetable for its decisions.

Sparta was due to host Rangers in an empty stadium because of previous racist abuse by its fans of an opponent’s Black player. That was in August at a Champions League qualifying game.

UEFA instead allowed thousands of children up to the age of 14 to attend last week's game in Prague.

Rangers believe Kamara was a target because of an incident in the Europa League last season when he was racially abused by a player from Sparta's city rival Slavia Prague. That player, defender Ondrej Kudela, was banned by UEFA for 10 games and couldn't play for the Czech Republic at the European Championship.

Sparta and Czech authorities have hit back at Scottish claims of racism which they said were an insult to the children.

The Czech foreign ministry summoned Britain's ambassador to the Czech Republic on Monday as the incident escalated beyond sport.

Union Berlin fans were photographed making Nazi-style salutes which are illegal in Germany when Maccabi Haifa visited last week. It was the first Israeli soccer team to play at the stadium built for the 1936 Berlin Olympics that was a showcase for Nazi Germany.

Union president Dirk Zingler apologized the day after the game, acknowledging “unfortunately, antisemitism is still present in our society, which is why it is also evident in the stadium.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-06 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October