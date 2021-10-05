Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Dolphins send Jakeem Grant to Bears for 2023 pick

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/05 23:20
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (19) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the second half of an ...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (19) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the second half of an ...

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver and returner Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Grant is going to the Bears in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Grant had primarily been a returner for the Dolphins this season, with only two catches for minus-7 yards in the season's first four games.

He returned eight punts for 59 yards and two kickoffs for 46 yards so far this season. But in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis, he muffed a punt for a turnover deep in Miami territory and the Colts turned that extended possession into a field goal for a 17-3 lead.

Indianapolis went on to win 27-17.

“I think we are still evaluating all positions, to include the returner position," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday. “Obviously Jakeem struggled a bit. ... He’s been very productive for a number of years but struggled a bit (Sunday). We’ll take a look at that position, like we will for all positions, and do what we feel is best for the team."

The trade gives Miami the chance to make rookie Jaylen Waddle the primary returner.

Grant was a sixth-round pick in 2016 for Miami. He made 91 catches for 1,001 yards in parts of six seasons with the team, with five touchdowns. He also had five return touchdowns for Miami — three punts, two kickoffs — and a rushing score.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-06 00:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
Foreign minister says Taiwan girding for war with China
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban