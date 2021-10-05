All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|20
|4
|5
|65
|57
|34
|Nashville
|11
|3
|14
|47
|46
|26
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|9
|42
|36
|26
|Orlando City
|11
|8
|9
|42
|41
|41
|D.C. United
|12
|12
|4
|40
|49
|41
|New York City FC
|11
|10
|7
|40
|44
|32
|CF Montréal
|11
|10
|7
|40
|40
|37
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|9
|39
|37
|33
|New York
|9
|11
|7
|34
|33
|30
|Columbus
|9
|12
|7
|34
|32
|39
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|13
|5
|32
|25
|42
|Chicago
|7
|16
|6
|27
|29
|46
|Toronto FC
|6
|15
|7
|25
|34
|54
|Cincinnati
|4
|15
|8
|20
|28
|52
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|16
|5
|6
|54
|44
|22
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|6
|7
|52
|51
|31
|Colorado
|13
|5
|9
|48
|38
|27
|Portland
|14
|10
|4
|46
|45
|44
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|6
|39
|45
|44
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|6
|39
|39
|45
|Minnesota United
|10
|9
|8
|38
|30
|32
|Vancouver
|9
|8
|10
|37
|34
|34
|Los Angeles FC
|9
|12
|7
|34
|40
|41
|San Jose
|8
|11
|9
|33
|35
|44
|FC Dallas
|6
|13
|10
|28
|39
|47
|Houston
|5
|12
|12
|27
|33
|45
|Austin FC
|7
|17
|4
|25
|29
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
New England 4, CF Montréal 1
D.C. United 3, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 1, New York 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 3, FC Dallas 1
Chicago 2, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Nashville 2, tie
Colorado 3, Austin FC 0
Vancouver 0, Houston 0, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 1
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 3, San Jose 1
Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1
CF Montréal 2, Atlanta 1
Orlando City 2, D.C. United 1
New York 1, Cincinnati 0
Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Vancouver 3, San Jose 0
Nashville 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 0
Toronto FC 3, Chicago 1
Sporting Kansas City 4, Houston 2
Portland 1, Miami 0
Los Angeles FC 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Seattle 3, Colorado 0
Miami at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.