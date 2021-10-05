All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1, OT

Chicago 6, Detroit 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.