NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Buffalo 3

New Jersey 4, Washington 1

Toronto 3, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2, Boston 1, OT

Chicago 6, Detroit 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 1

Edmonton 4, Calgary 3

Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-06 00:29 GMT+08:00

