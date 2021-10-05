All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 5, Buffalo 3
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Toronto 3, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 2, Boston 1, OT
Chicago 6, Detroit 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 1
Edmonton 4, Calgary 3
Anaheim 3, San Jose 2, SO
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Florida vs. Tampa Bay at Amway Center, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.