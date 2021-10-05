NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|12
|5
|2
|38
|29
|13
|Reign FC
|11
|7
|2
|35
|30
|19
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|5
|29
|23
|13
|Chicago
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|24
|Orlando
|7
|6
|7
|28
|24
|24
|Washington
|7
|7
|5
|26
|21
|25
|Houston
|7
|7
|5
|26
|24
|23
|Gotham FC
|6
|5
|7
|25
|20
|16
|Louisville
|4
|10
|5
|17
|15
|31
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|5
|11
|10
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Washington at North Carolina ppd.
Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.
Orlando at Chicago ppd.
Houston at Kansas City ppd.
Reign FC at Portland ppd.
Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.