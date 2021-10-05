NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 115 99 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 103 100

___

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 24, Jacksonville 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 40, Houston 0

Chicago 24, Detroit 14

Cleveland 14, Minnesota 7

Dallas 36, Carolina 28

Indianapolis 27, Miami 17

Kansas City 42, Philadelphia 30

N.Y. Giants 27, New Orleans 21, OT

N.Y. Jets 27, Tennessee 24, OT

Washington 34, Atlanta 30

Arizona 37, L.A. Rams 20

Seattle 28, San Francisco 21

Baltimore 23, Denver 7

Green Bay 27, Pittsburgh 17

Tampa Bay 19, New England 17

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers 28, Las Vegas 14

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.