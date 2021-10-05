Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WHO still reviewing Sputnik V vaccine, as Russia presses bid

By JAMEY KEATEN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/05 21:18
FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, a medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Gos...

FILE - In this July 12, 2021, file photo, a medical worker administers a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Gos...

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization is still reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of hopes that it can be approved by the U.N. health agency for emergency use against coronavirus, but said Tuesday that no decision is imminent.

The clarification comes after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in recent days reportedly said that administrative issues were among the main holdups in WHO's decision-making process about whether to grant an emergency use listing to Sputnik V as it has for a half-dozen other vaccines.

Such approval would be a show of international confidence in the vaccine after a rigorous review process, and could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program organized by WHO and key partners that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.

“As with other candidate vaccines, WHO continues to assess Sputnik V vaccines from different manufacturing sites and will publish decisions on their EUL (emergency use listing) status when all the data are available and the review is concluded,” WHO said in a statement. “The EUL assessment process aims to speed up equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Updated : 2021-10-05 22:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden