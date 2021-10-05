The Latest: J&J seeks FDA OK for vaccine booster doses

Arthur John, 82, a retired trapper, and his wife of 62 years, 99-year-old Isabel pose for a photograph at their home Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Tana... Arthur John, 82, a retired trapper, and his wife of 62 years, 99-year-old Isabel pose for a photograph at their home Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Tanacross, Alaska. Arthur John spent nearly 30 days at in the hospital with COVID, dropping about 40 pounds during his stay. "It makes me weak and can't work like before," the village elder said. "There's so much it took off me and I just wish for working." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Joyce Johnson-Albert looks on as she receives an antibody infusion while lying on a bed in a trauma room at the Upper Tanana Health Center Wednesday, ... Joyce Johnson-Albert looks on as she receives an antibody infusion while lying on a bed in a trauma room at the Upper Tanana Health Center Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tok, Alaska. Johnson-Albert was optimistic but also realistic. "I just hope the next few days I'll be getting a little better than now," Johnson-Albert told a reporter on the other side of a closed, sliding glass door to the treatment room two days after testing positive for COVID-19 and while receiving an antibody infusion. "It's just hard to say. You can go either way." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Buddhist monks walk to receive donations from devotees during the celebration of Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Phnom Praseth pagoda on the outskirt... Buddhist monks walk to receive donations from devotees during the celebration of Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Phnom Praseth pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Cambodians on Tuesday continued the celebration of the traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival, while less number of villagers attended the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

A welcome to Tok Mainstreet Alaska sign is shown Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tok, Alaska. The state is experiencing one of the sharpest rises in COV... A welcome to Tok Mainstreet Alaska sign is shown Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tok, Alaska. The state is experiencing one of the sharpest rises in COVID-19 cases in the country, coupled with a limited statewide healthcare system that is almost entirely reliant on Anchorage hospitals. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coron... A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger arriving by an outstation train as they screen people to identify those infected with the coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)

People wearing face masks take pictures behind a poster reminding of precautions against the coronavirus at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Oc... People wearing face masks take pictures behind a poster reminding of precautions against the coronavirus at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer at Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks, poses for a photograph in front of the emergency entrance at Fair... Angelique Ramirez, chief medical officer at Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks, poses for a photograph in front of the emergency entrance at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital on Friday, Oct. 1, said it activated the Crisis Standards of Care policy because of a critical shortage of bed capacity, staffing and monoclonal antibody treatments, along with the inability to transfer patients to other facilities. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A demonstrator raises a chain during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro calling for his impeachment over his government's handling of the pand... A demonstrator raises a chain during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro calling for his impeachment over his government's handling of the pandemic and accusations of corruption in the purchases of COVID-19 vaccines, in in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A demonstrator holds up a poster depicting the Brazilian flag with red dripping lines representing blood and the Portuguese word for "Genocide", durin... A demonstrator holds up a poster depicting the Brazilian flag with red dripping lines representing blood and the Portuguese word for "Genocide", during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, calling for his impeachment over his government handling of the pandemic and accusations of corruption in the purchases of COVID-19 vaccines in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Used vials of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine for coronavirus vaccine sit at St. Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu, Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Repeate... Used vials of Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine for coronavirus vaccine sit at St. Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu, Uganda Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Repeated and sudden power failures plague the vaccine storage unit, adding to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

A man receives a shot of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine for coronavirus at Aywee health center in the Gulu district of Uganda Thursday, Sept. 23, 20... A man receives a shot of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine for coronavirus at Aywee health center in the Gulu district of Uganda Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Repeated and sudden power failures plague the vaccine storage unit, adding to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2021, an elderly man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia. ... FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2021, an elderly man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia. When Russians discuss the coronavirus -- from ordinary conversations to remarks even by President Vladimir Putin -- the talk often turns to “antitela.” That's the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

WASHINGTON — Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans.

J&J says it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. The U.S. government last month authorized booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in vulnerable groups.

A panel of FDA advisers meets next week to consider boosters for both J&J and Moderna vaccines. It’s part of a sweeping effort by the Biden administration to boost protection amid the delta variant and potential waning of vaccine strength.

The FDA is convening its outside panel of advisers next week to review booster data from both J&J and Moderna. It’s the first step in a review process that also includes sign-off from the leadership of both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If both agencies give the go-ahead, Americans could begin getting J&J and Moderna boosters later this month.

LONDON — Officials with drugmaker AstraZeneca have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19.

The company says the treatment, known as AZD7442, will be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 prevention. AstraZeneca says the drug may help protect people whose immune systems don’t fully respond to vaccination.

U.S. demand for antibody treatments soared over the summer, particularly in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, where hospitalizations among unvaccinated patients threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

The drugs are lab versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. The treatments help the patient by supplying concentrated doses. The main antibody treatment used in the U.S. is Regeneron’s dual-antibody cocktail.

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection.

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such as for measles, which have been done for many years. He says a public health review found “very, very few, literally less than a handful” of established religions which actually oppose vaccinations.

Religious exemptions have been on the rise since Biden last month announced sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandates covering more than 100 million Americans.

Fauci acknowledges the challenges of businesses to determine if an employee’s claimed religious exemption is more an excuse to bypass legal requirements.

He told Sunday's CNN “State of the Union”: “I would hope that people would understand that all of this is for their benefit, for the safety of themselves, their family and their societal responsibility.”

