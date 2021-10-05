Alexa
England allrounder Sam Curran out of T20 WC through injury

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 20:23
LONDON (AP) — England allrounder Sam Curran was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup because of a lower back injury and replaced in the squad by his brother on Tuesday.

Curran complained of back pain after playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Saturday and a scan revealed the injury.

Tom Curran took the vacant spot on the 15-man squad, with Reece Topley added as a travelling reserve, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

England's players not involved in the IPL arrived at the squad's training base in Oman on Tuesday. They will stay there until Oct. 16, when they travel to Dubai for the start of the T20 World Cup.

Updated : 2021-10-05 22:54 GMT+08:00

