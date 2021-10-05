Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation expects to take NT$5 billion loss this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of the end of August, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) had incurred a loss of NT$3.19 billion (US$110 million) this year — largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic — while the likely loss for the whole year was estimated to reach NT$5 billion, CNA reported.

TRTC General Manager Huang Ching-shinn (黃清信) told city councilors on Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the average monthly passenger volume in the first eight months of 2021 was 1.34 million passengers — a drop of 24% from the 1.81 million seen in the same period last year.

When pressed further by a city councilor about the details of the loss, Huang said that TRTC’s transportation operations, excluding the Circular Line in New Taipei, took a loss of NT$4.22 billion in the first eight months of the year. Despite this, the TRTC’s other businesses made a profit of NT$1.03 billion during the same period, bringing down the loss to NT$3.19 billion, which was about three times the loss incurred in the same period last year.

However, the Circular Line lost an additional NT$343 million in the first eight months of this year, while the Maokong Gondola and the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park were also in the red.