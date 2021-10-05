Alexa
Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation expects to take NT$5 billion loss this year

Loss largely attributable to COVID-19 pandemic: TRTC

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 23:00
Taipei MRT Red Line 

Taipei MRT Red Line  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of the end of August, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) had incurred a loss of NT$3.19 billion (US$110 million) this year — largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic — while the likely loss for the whole year was estimated to reach NT$5 billion, CNA reported.

TRTC General Manager Huang Ching-shinn (黃清信) told city councilors on Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the average monthly passenger volume in the first eight months of 2021 was 1.34 million passengers — a drop of 24% from the 1.81 million seen in the same period last year.

When pressed further by a city councilor about the details of the loss, Huang said that TRTC’s transportation operations, excluding the Circular Line in New Taipei, took a loss of NT$4.22 billion in the first eight months of the year. Despite this, the TRTC’s other businesses made a profit of NT$1.03 billion during the same period, bringing down the loss to NT$3.19 billion, which was about three times the loss incurred in the same period last year.

However, the Circular Line lost an additional NT$343 million in the first eight months of this year, while the Maokong Gondola and the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park were also in the red.

Maokong Gondola
Taipei Children’s Amusement Park
TRTC
Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation
COVID-19
Circular Line
budget

Updated : 2021-10-05 23:15 GMT+08:00

