Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Czechs ink $630 million deal to get Israeli air defense

By Associated Press
2021/10/05 18:24
Czechs ink $630 million deal to get Israeli air defense

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic signed a deal to buy a new air defense system for its military from the Israeli government, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The SPYDER system, which is made by the Israeli state-run company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., is capable of providing protection against aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles and other weapons.

The defense ministry said the deal to get four short-range air defense batteries is worth 13.7 billion Czech koruna ($630 million), with the delivery to be completed by 2026.

Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said the Israeli system would be key in the ongoing modernization of the Czech armed forces.

It would replace an obsolete anti-aircraft Soviet-era 2K12 KUB system to defend military and civilian centers such as industrial hubs, nuclear power plants, airports and other important facilities.

Updated : 2021-10-05 20:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden
China’s Evergrande woes cause job cuts in Sweden