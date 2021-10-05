Jane Hsieh's Audrey Hepburn look goes viral at Golden Bell Awards

Janet Hsieh catches the eye in one of APUJAN's outfits. (APUJAN photo) Janet Hsieh catches the eye in one of APUJAN's outfits. (APUJAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the 56th edition of the Golden Bell Awards, the Taiwan actress Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬) graced the red carpet dressed in a creation from APUJAN's latest collection.

The 56th edition of the GBAs sees Taiwan TV productions given awards by the nation's Ministry of Culture. It took place at National Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall on Saturday (Oct. 2).

Before the awards ceremony got underway, the spotlight was on Taiwanese-American TV host, Janet Hsieh, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film in the rom-com "Adventure of the Ring."

The Taipei-based model is also a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate. Hsieh wore APUJAN's haute couture and paired this with De Beers' jewelry for a sexy and elegant look. "Very Audrey Hepburn," according to local media and fans.



(APUJAN photo)

The fashion label APUJAN, founded by Taiwan designer Apu (詹朴) in London, announced its 2022 spring and summer collection with a fashion show titled, "In the Maze of Noises," which included Hsieh's back-revealing black split skirt.

She also wore a pink dress she bought two decades ago in a market in Argentina for her sister's wedding. This was around the same time she became a part of celebrity circles.

The mother of two boys gave birth in February and was happy to fit in the dress, even if she did not win an award. She said she does not mind waiting for recognition, "Just maybe not another 20 years," she joked.



(Facebook, Janet Hsieh photo)



(Facebook, Janet Hsieh photo)

The biggest GBA winner, as expected, was the television drama, "The Magician on the Skywalk," which took six major awards, including Best Television Series, Best Director in a Television Series, and Best Art and Design Award.

Twelve-year-old actor Lee Yi-chiao (李奕樵), starring in "The Magician on the Skywalk," garnered the Best New Talent in a Television Series Award, and thereby became the GBA's youngest winner.

Singer and actor Hsueh Shih-ling (薛仕凌), who was a former member of the hip-hop trio Da Mouth, received two awards, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film, with his performance in "Born Into Loving Hands" and the role as a driver in "Workers."

Best Actress went to Chung Hsin-Ling (鍾欣凌), with her role in the television comedy "U Motherbaker." For the full list of winners, please visit the website.



Hsueh Shih-ling (Facebook, "Workers" photo)



Chung Hsin-Ling (second left). (Facebook, "U Motherbaker" photo)



Lee Yi-chiao (left). (Facebook, "The Magician on the Skywalk" photo)