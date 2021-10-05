Taiwan donates oxygen concentrator to Somaliland

Taiwan donates an oxygen concentrator to Somaliland. (Taiwan office in Somaliland photo) Taiwan donates an oxygen concentrator to Somaliland. (Taiwan office in Somaliland photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan donated an oxygen concentrator to Somaliland to help the African country fight an upsurge in COVID-19 infections, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 5).

While the two countries are not official diplomatic allies, the establishment of representative offices in each other’s capital last year attracted international attention. The machine the Taiwanese office in Hargeisa donated to Somaliland’s health ministry Sunday (Oct. 3) was made in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Envoy Allen Lou (羅震華) emphasized that diseases do not have borders, and that no one will be safe until everybody is safe, CNA reported. “Taiwan Can Help” and “Taiwan Is Helping” were not just slogans, but expressions of the sense of responsibility and enthusiasm of the Taiwanese in contributing to the global community, according to Lou.

Somaliland Health Minister Hassan Mohammed Ali thanked Taiwan for its support and helping the African nation counter the expansion of COVID-19. He praised the quality of the donated product and said his country would use all available resources to combat the pandemic.