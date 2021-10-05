Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

MOFA under fire over ‘Alps’ footage in Taiwan’s national day promo video

Part of the European mountain range of the Alps mistakenly used instead of Yushan peak

  276
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 15:47
Image of the Alps appears in Taiwan's national day promo video. (Facebook, Wang Ting-yu screenshot)

Image of the Alps appears in Taiwan's national day promo video. (Facebook, Wang Ting-yu screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is in hot water after a Double Ten Day video released last month was found to have erroneously depicted Yushan, Taiwan’s highest mountain and an iconic image of the country.

Entitled “2021—Taiwan, Bringing People Together,” the six-minute video clip was commissioned by MOFA to introduce to the world the nation’s stories regarding public health, democracy, innovation, and culture.

The clip, though, has invited criticism for an aerial scene that mistook a range of the Alps in Switzerland for the main peak of Yushan, as pointed out by some hawk-eyed mountaineering enthusiasts. A rectified version of the video was uploaded soon after, but the false one is still available in a Facebook post by DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇).

The blunder has drawn public scrutiny over MOFA’s tender process for the project, with some questioning whether the ministry has unfairly favored Alaya Film (阿賴耶電影), a start-up contracted to produce the promotional video. MOFA has apologized over the incident but denied any malpractice during the tendering, wrote CNA.

The incident has also prompted censure from veteran local filmmakers. Director Chen Kun-hou (陳坤厚) blasted the video director for making such a bad mistake, while Lee You-ning (李祐寧) expressed disbelief over what he perceived as substandard filmmaking involved in the work, per UDN.

Check 0'10" for the footage of the Alps in a short version of the national day video published by DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu：

The rectified version of the video, available in multi-language subtitles, can be found on the MOFA YouTube channel.

MOFA under fire over ‘Alps’ footage in Taiwan’s national day promo video

Main peak of Yushan. (YouTube, MOFA screenshot)
MOFA
The Alps
Yushan
Double Ten Day
national day
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/10/04 21:11
Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
Donations at Taiwan hospitals a sign of solidarity during pandemic
2021/10/04 17:39
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
Taiwan sends congratulations to Japan's new PM
2021/10/04 16:41
US may rename Taiwan's mission, says congressman
US may rename Taiwan's mission, says congressman
2021/10/04 16:07
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
2021/10/04 15:47

Updated : 2021-10-05 16:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world