Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrives in Taiwan

Abbott has expressed strong support for Taiwan's CPTPP membership bid

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 15:00
Australia's ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott (front right) arrives in Taiwan Tuesday. 

Australia's ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott (front right) arrives in Taiwan Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott arrived in Taiwan Tuesday (Oct. 5) just as the country faces frequent large-scale intrusions of its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) by Chinese military planes.

Abbott, who headed Australia’s government from 2013 to 2015, recently said he strongly supported Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade group. If China carried on bullying others, it should not be allowed as a member, he added.

Abbott arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a Singapore Airlines flight at 1:42 p.m. He was welcomed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) officials, CNA reported.

Since Friday (Oct. 1), China’s National Day, a total of 149 Chinese military aircraft intruded into the ADIZ, causing the Australian government to issue a warning against the use of force. Taiwan, meanwhile, was marking the run-up to its own national day, on Sunday (Oct. 10), with rehearsals involving fighter jets and helicopters.
Tony Abbott
Taiwan-Australia relations
CPTPP
ADIZ incursions

RELATED ARTICLES

China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
China shows off joint combat abilities with large-scale ADIZ incursions
2021/10/04 15:47
Taiwan business groups request Vietnam’s support for CPTPP bid
Taiwan business groups request Vietnam’s support for CPTPP bid
2021/10/04 10:45
CPTPP countries should look at history to assess China’s bid
CPTPP countries should look at history to assess China’s bid
2021/09/30 14:00
Tsai says Taiwan facing 'political problems' in CPTPP bid
Tsai says Taiwan facing 'political problems' in CPTPP bid
2021/09/30 10:18
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
2021/09/28 17:34

Updated : 2021-10-05 15:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Round 3 of Anonymous hack of China site uses image of Taiwan president
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Divers from 10 countries defy Taiwan flag ban
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax Level 2 restrictions on Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Taiwan to partially lift outdoor mask mandate from Tuesday
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
56 Chinese warplanes intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
39 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ, research ship spotted
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
Video shows scooter rider barely avoid being crushed by falling building in east Taiwan
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
New Taipei to host fireworks at Tamsui every weekend in October
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world
Taiwan’s fretboard warrior takes on world