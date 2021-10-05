Alexa
French senators to stop by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Friday

Visit to Taiwan going ahead despite complaints from China ambassador to France

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/05 14:54
Taiwan and France flags. (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French Senate delegation will make a pit stop at the Legislative Yuan on Friday (Oct. 8) as part of its Taiwan visit, Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) said on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

Prior to a National Day-related press conference, You was asked about the itinerary of the French delegation. He said that everything has been arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, You mentioned the French Senators will visit the Legislative Yuan. He added that he will do his best to be a good host, CNA reported.

Despite pressure from China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), the French Senate delegation, led by Alain Richard, who chairs the French Senate’s Taiwan Friendship Group, decided to follow through with the trip. He said it was important to observe how Taiwan has handled the coronavirus and developed its economy, as well as to discuss the two countries’ regional and global strategies.

Vice chairs of the friendship group, Andre Vallini and Max Brinsson, as well as the group's secretary, Olivier Cadic, are also set to be part of the visiting delegation.
